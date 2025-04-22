Left Menu

Operation Counterstrike: J&K’s Response to Pahalgam Attack

In response to the recent attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir’s security forces have initiated operations to neutralize those responsible. The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured the nation of a firm response, expressing condolences to affected families. Security operations are concentrated around Baisaran, a tourist-loved meadow near Pahalgam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:37 IST
Operation Counterstrike: J&K’s Response to Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern response to the Pahalgam attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that security forces have been deployed to apprehend the culprits. Addressing the episode on X, Sinha emphasized a severe response to the heinous act, echoing national outrage and promising justice.

Security personnel are actively pursuing the assailants in Baisaran, an area approximately six kilometers from Pahalgam. Here, the breathtaking meadow, surrounded by dense pine and stunning mountain vistas, becomes the backdrop for crucial anti-terror operations.

The operation reflects both the tactical resolve and emotional depth of the nation, as condolences pour in for the families affected by this tragic event. The situation underscores a commitment to maintaining peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025