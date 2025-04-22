Operation Counterstrike: J&K’s Response to Pahalgam Attack
In response to the recent attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir’s security forces have initiated operations to neutralize those responsible. The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured the nation of a firm response, expressing condolences to affected families. Security operations are concentrated around Baisaran, a tourist-loved meadow near Pahalgam.
In a stern response to the Pahalgam attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that security forces have been deployed to apprehend the culprits. Addressing the episode on X, Sinha emphasized a severe response to the heinous act, echoing national outrage and promising justice.
Security personnel are actively pursuing the assailants in Baisaran, an area approximately six kilometers from Pahalgam. Here, the breathtaking meadow, surrounded by dense pine and stunning mountain vistas, becomes the backdrop for crucial anti-terror operations.
The operation reflects both the tactical resolve and emotional depth of the nation, as condolences pour in for the families affected by this tragic event. The situation underscores a commitment to maintaining peace in the region.
