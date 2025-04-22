Left Menu

Tragedy at Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in multiple tourist fatalities and over 20 injuries. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condemned the attack as cowardly and shared his condolences with the victims' families, praying for peace and recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, multiple tourists were reportedly killed in a terror attack on Tuesday at Pahalgam, a scenic destination in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 20 people were injured when terrorists opened fire, shattering the tranquility of the area.

Condemning the attack as cowardly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed his condolences to the families affected. He conveyed his prayers for peace for those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery for those injured, through a message on X.

A high-ranking official has estimated a potential death toll exceeding 20, though details remain sparse as investigations continue. This tragedy has cast a shadow over what was a peaceful tourist spot in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

