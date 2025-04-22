Left Menu

U.S. Considers Special Credit Line for Argentina Amid Economic Shake-Up

The U.S. government is considering offering a specific credit line to Argentina if an international crisis threatens President Javier Milei's economic reforms. This support, via the Exchange Stabilization Fund, depends on Milei maintaining his economic direction. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed this at a private JPMorgan event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:28 IST
U.S. Considers Special Credit Line for Argentina Amid Economic Shake-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is reportedly ready to provide Argentina with a particular credit line should a global economic crisis imperil President Javier Milei's ongoing economic reforms. This offer comes as part of efforts to stabilize Argentina through the Exchange Stabilization Fund, contingent on Milei's adherence to his economic policies.

These comments were made by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a JPMorgan event in Washington, an event that was not open to the public. The details, as reported by Bloomberg News, emerged from sources with direct knowledge of the discussions.

The potential U.S. support underscores the importance of international cooperation in times of economic volatility, especially for nations like Argentina striving to recover from financial turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025