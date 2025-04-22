U.S. Considers Special Credit Line for Argentina Amid Economic Shake-Up

The Trump administration is reportedly ready to provide Argentina with a particular credit line should a global economic crisis imperil President Javier Milei's ongoing economic reforms. This offer comes as part of efforts to stabilize Argentina through the Exchange Stabilization Fund, contingent on Milei's adherence to his economic policies.

These comments were made by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a JPMorgan event in Washington, an event that was not open to the public. The details, as reported by Bloomberg News, emerged from sources with direct knowledge of the discussions.

The potential U.S. support underscores the importance of international cooperation in times of economic volatility, especially for nations like Argentina striving to recover from financial turbulence.

