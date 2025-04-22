Shock and Condemnation Follow Deadly Terror Attack in Pahalgam
The Kerala Chief Minister and other leaders have condemned a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mainly tourists. The attack raises questions about national security and has prompted immediate responses from both state and central governments, including assistance for stranded Keralites.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the terror attack that claimed 26 lives in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack has sparked widespread outrage and demands for justice.
Leaders across party lines, including Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, have urged for immediate action to address national security concerns and support affected families.
Authorities have set up help desks to assist Keralites in Kashmir, amid calls for increased security measures following the deadliest attack in the Valley since 2019.
