Tragedy in Kashmir: Raipur Businessman Among Victims

A Raipur businessman, Dinesh Mirania, lost his life in a despicable terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday. The violent event has sparked strong reactions from Chhattisgarh's top officials.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai denounced the act as a grave threat to humanity, emphasizing that terrorism in any form is unacceptable. The state expresses solidarity with the grieving family, assuring necessary support during such a tragic time.

As per officials, the incident resulted in the deaths of 26 people, predominantly tourists. This brutality underscores one of the deadliest terrorist episodes in Kashmir of recent memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)