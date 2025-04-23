Russian Assault Devastates Kherson Energy Facility

An energy facility located in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine was reduced to rubble following a Russian military strike on Wednesday morning, confirmed by the regional governor.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin shared these developments on Telegram, noting that Ukrainian forces engaged in intense overnight battles to thwart the assault, albeit unsuccessfully.

The precise location of the energy facility remains undisclosed, but it was identified as a critical electricity supplier to a local city.

