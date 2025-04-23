Left Menu

Russian Assault Devastates Kherson Energy Facility

A key energy facility in Kherson, Ukraine, was decimated by a Russian attack. Governor Oleksandr Prokudin confirmed the incident on social media, highlighting the relentless overnight military efforts to defend against the offensive. The facility had been supplying electricity to a nearby city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:58 IST
Russian Assault Devastates Kherson Energy Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An energy facility located in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine was reduced to rubble following a Russian military strike on Wednesday morning, confirmed by the regional governor.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin shared these developments on Telegram, noting that Ukrainian forces engaged in intense overnight battles to thwart the assault, albeit unsuccessfully.

The precise location of the energy facility remains undisclosed, but it was identified as a critical electricity supplier to a local city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025