Kolkata Mourns: Return of Victims' Bodies from Pahalgam Attack

The bereaved families of Kolkata men killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, await the return of their bodies. Senior minister Firhad Hakim has confirmed their arrival around 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

Firhad Hakim, after visiting Samir Guha's Behala residence, assured full municipal support for the families. Guha and Bitan Adhikari were among 26, mostly tourists, killed at Baisaran Meadow.

Visiting with condolences, ministers Aroop Biswas and Hakim pledged assistance while condemning the act, reminding of previous tragedies such as the February 2019 Pulwama attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)