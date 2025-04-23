Left Menu

Kolkata Mourns: Return of Victims' Bodies from Pahalgam Attack

The bereaved families of two men from Kolkata, killed in a terror attack near Pahalgam, Kashmir, are awaiting the return of their bodies. West Bengal ministers visited their homes, offering support. Firhad Hakim announced the mortal remains would be returned to Kolkata, with necessary municipal assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Firhad Hakim, after visiting Samir Guha's Behala residence, assured full municipal support for the families. Guha and Bitan Adhikari were among 26, mostly tourists, killed at Baisaran Meadow.

Visiting with condolences, ministers Aroop Biswas and Hakim pledged assistance while condemning the act, reminding of previous tragedies such as the February 2019 Pulwama attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

