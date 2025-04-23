Left Menu

Former Taiwan VP to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral Amid Diplomatic Tensions

A former Taiwan vice president will attend Pope Francis' funeral, representing President Lai Ching-te. Taiwan's diplomatic relations with the Vatican are crucial as China seeks to improve ties with the Holy See. The Vatican and China recently extended their accord on bishop appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:29 IST
Former Taiwan VP to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral Amid Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen is set to attend the funeral of Pope Francis this weekend, serving as the special envoy of President Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's foreign ministry announced on Wednesday. This move comes amid Taiwan's concerns about China's growing influence over the Vatican.

Despite maintaining diplomatic ties with the Vatican, Taiwan faces opposition from Beijing over its international relations. Chen's attendance highlights Taiwan's commitment to these relations, as he has a deep connection with the Holy See, having met Pope Francis on multiple occasions.

The Vatican and China recently extended an agreement on the appointment of bishops, signaling improved relations. Meanwhile, Beijing reiterated its stance on Taiwan, calling it a province of China, a claim that the Taiwanese government rejects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025