Former Taiwan VP to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Former Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen is set to attend the funeral of Pope Francis this weekend, serving as the special envoy of President Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's foreign ministry announced on Wednesday. This move comes amid Taiwan's concerns about China's growing influence over the Vatican.

Despite maintaining diplomatic ties with the Vatican, Taiwan faces opposition from Beijing over its international relations. Chen's attendance highlights Taiwan's commitment to these relations, as he has a deep connection with the Holy See, having met Pope Francis on multiple occasions.

The Vatican and China recently extended an agreement on the appointment of bishops, signaling improved relations. Meanwhile, Beijing reiterated its stance on Taiwan, calling it a province of China, a claim that the Taiwanese government rejects.

