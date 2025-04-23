Left Menu

Economic Discontent: Trump's First 100 Days Under Scrutiny

President Trump, elected with promises of boosting the U.S. economy, faces declining approval for his economic policies as he marks 100 days in office. A Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights growing concerns about inflation, trade wars, and potential recession, despite support from his party on issues like immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:33 IST
President Donald Trump

As President Donald Trump approaches his 100th day in office, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that Americans are increasingly dissatisfied with his handling of the economy and inflation. While elected on promises to revive the U.S. economy, only 37% of respondents approve of his economic leadership, a drop from the initial post-inauguration approval of 42%.

Trump's aggressive economic strategies, including trade wars and pressure on the Federal Reserve, have been met with market turmoil and investor worry. Notably, the S&P 500 stock index is down 14% from its previous high, and consumer prices have risen above the Federal Reserve's target. Despite concerns, a core part of Trump's base, especially on immigration, remains supportive.

Economists and analysts, such as the American Enterprise Institute's James Pethokoukis, warn of economic risks tied to Trump's policies. Although JP Morgan predicts a recession influenced by tariff policies, Trump's overall approval stands at 42%, higher than some predecessors, yet his economic approach receives mixed reviews across parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

