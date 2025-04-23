Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Pahalgam Attack: Political Unity Demanded

Protests led by Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers took place condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, criticizing the Union government for its alleged failure in preventing it. Activists conducted symbolic demonstrations, including breaking bangles and burning images. Calls for political unity against terrorism were made.

Protests Erupt Over Pahalgam Attack: Political Unity Demanded
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers led demonstrations on Wednesday in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, criticizing the Union government for its perceived failure to prevent it. The protest took place at Variety Square in the city.

In a symbolic act, activists broke bangles before placards featuring images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, while shouting anti-Pakistan slogans. City Sena (UBT) chief Nitin Tiwari claimed that promises made by Modi and Shah about eliminating violence in Jammu and Kashmir post Article 370 had not been fulfilled.

In Nashik, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also organized a protest, where participants struck images of Pakistan's national flag and its prime minister with footwear and set them aflame. MNS's Dinkar Patil emphasized the need for political unity and introspection on how the attack occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

