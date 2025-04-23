Nation Stands United Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, strongly condemning the act as an 'assault on the nation' and against the 'spirit of Kashmiriyat.'

During the 'One Nation One Election' program in New Delhi, Chouhan vowed that those responsible for the attack would face justice. Joined by Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, the leaders honored the victims with a one-minute silence.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took charge in assessing the situation. Shah visited Baisaran meadow, the site of the attack, while Singh chaired a crucial meeting with top security officials to discuss regional security strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)