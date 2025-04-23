Left Menu

Nation Stands United Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a national assault. During a 'One Nation One Election' event, he assured justice for victims. Government officials showed solidarity, observing a moment's silence and reviewing security measures in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:01 IST
Nation Stands United Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, strongly condemning the act as an 'assault on the nation' and against the 'spirit of Kashmiriyat.'

During the 'One Nation One Election' program in New Delhi, Chouhan vowed that those responsible for the attack would face justice. Joined by Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, the leaders honored the victims with a one-minute silence.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took charge in assessing the situation. Shah visited Baisaran meadow, the site of the attack, while Singh chaired a crucial meeting with top security officials to discuss regional security strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025