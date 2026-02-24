Left Menu

IGP Bhim Sen Tuti Enhances Security Measures in Doda

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, reviewed security in Doda district, emphasizing intelligence-driven operations and counter-terrorism to maintain peace. He stressed inter-agency coordination, public outreach, and strict enforcement against crime, urging professionalism and integrity. A detailed review of the district's crime profile was conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:48 IST
IGP Bhim Sen Tuti Enhances Security Measures in Doda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti conducted a critical security review of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, highlighting the importance of intelligence-driven operations and a strong counter-terrorism stance. Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General Shridhar Patil, the IGP aimed to fortify peace and order in the region.

The security review also involved a comprehensive assessment of law and order, current crime trends, and the district's security setup. Emphasizing inter-agency cooperation, the IGP called for enhanced night patrolling and effective area control in sensitive locations.

IGP Tuti reiterated a zero-tolerance stance against drug trafficking, bovine smuggling, and organized crime. He highlighted the need for community policing and bolstering police-public relations to build trust. A detailed briefing on crime statistics and pending cases was reviewed, with directives given for improving investigations and monitoring anti-social elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

 India
2
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

 United States
3
Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

 Global
4
Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026