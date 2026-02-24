IGP Bhim Sen Tuti Enhances Security Measures in Doda
Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, reviewed security in Doda district, emphasizing intelligence-driven operations and counter-terrorism to maintain peace. He stressed inter-agency coordination, public outreach, and strict enforcement against crime, urging professionalism and integrity. A detailed review of the district's crime profile was conducted.
Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti conducted a critical security review of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, highlighting the importance of intelligence-driven operations and a strong counter-terrorism stance. Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General Shridhar Patil, the IGP aimed to fortify peace and order in the region.
The security review also involved a comprehensive assessment of law and order, current crime trends, and the district's security setup. Emphasizing inter-agency cooperation, the IGP called for enhanced night patrolling and effective area control in sensitive locations.
IGP Tuti reiterated a zero-tolerance stance against drug trafficking, bovine smuggling, and organized crime. He highlighted the need for community policing and bolstering police-public relations to build trust. A detailed briefing on crime statistics and pending cases was reviewed, with directives given for improving investigations and monitoring anti-social elements.
