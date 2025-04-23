Tejashwi Yadav Questions Security in Wake of Pahalgam Attack
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav calls for decisive action following a terror attack in Pahalgam, a high-security zone in Jammu and Kashmir. Stressing unity and non-politicization of the incident, Yadav urges strong government and security response. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the affected area to meet with victims.
- Country:
- India
RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav expressed concern over a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, questioning how such an incident could occur in a high-security zone. He urged for an unwavering response to ensure regional safety.
In a statement to ANI, Yadav highlighted the unprecedented nature of the attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, calling on the government and security forces to act decisively. He stressed the need for national unity and removing politics from the issue.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Government Medical College in Anantnag to meet with victims of the attack. Shah also surveyed Baisaran meadow, the site of the assault, where security operations are underway. This marks a severe attack post the abrogation of Article 370.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's vision for a united, powerful Bharat stands more bolstered as so far 11 J-K groups shunned separatism: Amit Shah.
"PM Modi's vision for united Bharat bolstered," says Amit Shah as three groups disassociate from Hurriyat
Amit Shah's Crucial Review of Jammu and Kashmir Development and Security
Disassociation of J-K-based groups from Hurriyat is demonstration of people's trust in Constitution within the valley: Amit Shah.
J-K Islamic Political Party, J-K Muslim Democratic League and Kashmir Freedom Front disassociate themselves from Hurriyat: Amit Shah.