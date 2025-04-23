Tejashwi Yadav Questions Security in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav expressed concern over a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, questioning how such an incident could occur in a high-security zone. He urged for an unwavering response to ensure regional safety.

In a statement to ANI, Yadav highlighted the unprecedented nature of the attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, calling on the government and security forces to act decisively. He stressed the need for national unity and removing politics from the issue.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Government Medical College in Anantnag to meet with victims of the attack. Shah also surveyed Baisaran meadow, the site of the assault, where security operations are underway. This marks a severe attack post the abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)