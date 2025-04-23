Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Questions Security in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav calls for decisive action following a terror attack in Pahalgam, a high-security zone in Jammu and Kashmir. Stressing unity and non-politicization of the incident, Yadav urges strong government and security response. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the affected area to meet with victims.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav expressed concern over a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, questioning how such an incident could occur in a high-security zone. He urged for an unwavering response to ensure regional safety.

In a statement to ANI, Yadav highlighted the unprecedented nature of the attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, calling on the government and security forces to act decisively. He stressed the need for national unity and removing politics from the issue.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Government Medical College in Anantnag to meet with victims of the attack. Shah also surveyed Baisaran meadow, the site of the assault, where security operations are underway. This marks a severe attack post the abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)

