Global Tensions and Natural Disasters Dominate Headlines

The briefing covers a broad range of global issues. A devout couple in East Timor hopes to see another Pope visit after witnessing two, Canada's election centers on energy policy due to Trump's influence, and Istanbul experiences a 6.2 magnitude earthquake. Tensions in Ukraine, U.S.-China negotiations, and a tragic attack in Kashmir are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:30 IST
In East Timor, a devout Roman Catholic couple, Pedro de Souza and his wife, hope to witness the next Pope visiting their country, having seen two papal visits in their lifetime. Their anticipation comes as the world waits for a successor to Pope Francis.

Canada's upcoming election sees energy policy taking center stage as President Donald Trump's tariff threats and annexation talk raise concerns. Both main candidates promise to expedite projects to diversify Canada's oil exports from the U.S.

Istanbul was rattled by a significant earthquake, registering a magnitude of 6.2, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage, according to Turkey's AFAD disaster agency. Residents evacuated buildings anticipating aftershocks.

