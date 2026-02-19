Colombia Joins the IEA: A New Era in Energy Policy
Colombia has been accepted as a full member of the International Energy Agency (IEA), as announced by the Energy Ministry on Thursday. Initiating the process in 2021, Colombia becomes the 33rd member of the global energy policy organization, signifying a significant step in its energy sector involvement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:26 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)