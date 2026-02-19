Left Menu

Colombia Joins the IEA: A New Era in Energy Policy

Colombia has been accepted as a full member of the International Energy Agency (IEA), as announced by the Energy Ministry on Thursday. Initiating the process in 2021, Colombia becomes the 33rd member of the global energy policy organization, signifying a significant step in its energy sector involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colombia has officially become a full member of the International Energy Agency (IEA), according to an announcement made by the Energy Ministry on Thursday.

The process for Colombia's membership began in 2021, culminating in its acceptance as the 33rd member of this influential global energy policy organization.

This development represents a major leap for Colombia in aligning itself with international energy standards and policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

