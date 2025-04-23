Left Menu

Unity Amidst Tragedy: J&K's All-Party Summit in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for an all-party meeting following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing unity and collective response. Scheduled for April 24 at Srinagar's SKICC, the meeting aims to discuss the attack and support victims' families with compensation plans.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a determined response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced an all-party meeting. Scheduled for April 24 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, the gathering seeks to unify political factions against the recent violence.

Expressing deep anguish over the incident, Abdullah emphasized the widespread shock and sorrow shared across the region. He underscored the necessity for a united front, calling it 'a wound upon the very soul of Jammu & Kashmir.' The meeting aims to address not just the attack but also the broader regional implications.

Adding to the government's immediate response, an ex-gratia announcement has been made to support victims' families, with Rs 10 lakh for the bereaved and varying amounts for the injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Anantnag's Government Medical College further stresses the gravity of the situation, reflecting national concern and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

