Omar Abdullah Defends Development Strategy in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah commits to maintaining last year's budget framework despite fiscal challenges. Addressing media claims of bias over the proposed National Law University, he highlights previous support for IIT and IIM in Jammu, urging patience in budget decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:59 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, reiterated the government's commitment to last year's budget framework despite financial limitations, emphasizing progress on existing and new initiatives to sustain regional development.

Speaking after a district review meeting, Abdullah addressed allegations of bias concerning the proposed National Law University in Jammu, challenging why similar concerns weren't raised with the establishment of other premier institutes like IIT and IIM in the area.

Abdullah urged patience regarding budget decisions, stating it's not feasible to make significant allocations at this time of year. He reassured that major decisions would be included in the next year's budget, with funds already being utilized for ongoing projects.

