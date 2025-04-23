U.S. Economy Set to Outpace IMF Projections, Says Treasury Secretary

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced optimism on Wednesday regarding America's economic growth potential, indicating it could surpass the latest IMF projections.

The International Monetary Fund had scaled back its forecast for U.S. growth for this year from 2.7% to 1.8% amid concerns about the Trump administration's tariff policies.

Bessent emphasized that once the administration's policies are fully in place, the U.S. economy will outperform these tempered expectations and continue on a path of growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)