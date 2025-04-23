Nation Unites in Grief: Candlelight Vigils and Protests Honor Kashmir Terror Attack Victims
In the aftermath of a terror attack killing 26 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, citizens in Delhi held candlelight vigils and protests. The Aam Aadmi Party and various organizations condemned the violence, while universities offered tributes and solidarity to honor the victims and demand government action.
A day after 26 individuals were tragically killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, residents from across Delhi congregated to display unified support. Candlelight vigils and protests were held on Wednesday to honor the victims and demand justice.
The Aam Aadmi Party organized a vigil at Jantar Mantar, with Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj expressing strong condemnation of the attack, noting, "This marks the first attack on tourists in the valley." He emphasized the urgency for the government to take decisive action against the perpetrators.
In solidarity, the Congress' youth wing and trader associations in Delhi staged protests and announced a Delhi-wide shutdown on April 25. Educational institutions, including Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia, also paid tributes, planting trees and holding candlelight marches to commemorate those who lost their lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
