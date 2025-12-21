Left Menu

Condemnation Over Mob Lynching in Kerala: A Call for Justice

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal condemned the mob lynching of a Chhattisgarh native in Kerala, criticizing the Left government's failure to curb fear-based propaganda. He called for compensation for the victim's family and demanded strict action against those responsible, highlighting systemic issues of mob violence in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:29 IST

In a strong statement, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal condemned the recent mob lynching of Ramnarayan Bhayar, a Chhattisgarh native, in Kerala. He criticized the state's Left government for failing to address the spread of fear-based propaganda, which he believes contributes to such violence.

Venugopal urged the Kerala government to provide immediate compensation to Bhayar's family and ensure the dignified transport of his remains. He also demanded strict legal action against those involved in the attack. The Congress leader expressed solidarity with the grieving family, emphasizing the need for accountability.

Recalling the 2018 lynching of a tribal youth, Madhu, Venugopal lamented the recurring instances of mob violence in a state known for communal harmony. He accused the government of being slow to act and ineffective in managing the law and order situation, urging them to address these systemic failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

