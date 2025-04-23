India's United Front: Tackling Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

In response to the recent deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Union government is preparing to convene an all-party meeting on April 24. According to sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to chair the critical session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned from Saudi Arabia after cutting his trip short due to the attack, led a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday. This high-level discussion, lasting over two hours, included key figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The attack at Baisaran meadow is among the most severe in the region since the Pulwama strike of 2019. In light of these developments, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has organized an all-party meeting in Srinagar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid visits to the attack site and met with victims, affirming the government's intent to deliver a decisive response.

