Spain's Coalition Tensions Flare Over Israel Bullet Contract

The Socialist government of Spain recently reversed a decision to cancel a contract to purchase bullets from an Israeli firm, prompting backlash from its coalition partners. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority administration has struggled to maintain legislative support since forming an alliance with left-wing and regional parties in 2023.

The plan to boost defense spending has particularly angered the far-left partner Sumar. Spain's long-standing criticism of Israeli policies had led to a pledge in 2023 to cease weapons sales to Israel amid its conflict with Hamas. This policy was later extended to include halting arms purchases.

Sumar, led by Deputy Premier Yolanda Diaz, has called the ammunition acquisition a clear breach of their coalition agreement. Despite potential legal grounds to cancel the contract without financial penalties, the government has heeded state attorney advice, leading to coalition tensions and potential political ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)