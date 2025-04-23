Controversy Erupts Over Robert Vadra's Remarks on Pahalgam Attack

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has fiercely criticized Congress businessman Robert Vadra over his contentious comment regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. Yadav condemned Vadra's claim that terrorists targeted non-Muslims in Pahalgam as a result of Muslims being mistreated in India, attributing it to the Congress party's persistent anti-Hindu sentiments.

Vadra, who described the attack as personally viewed rather than reflective of Congress ideologies, faces backlash amid unity between India's communities against terrorism. CM Yadav called Vadra's statement unfortunate and demanded an immediate apology from the businessman. Despite national unity at a time when terrorists asked individuals their religion before shooting them, Vadra's comments have stirred political tensions.

Yadav warned the Congress of repercussions due to Vadra's controversial remarks. He emphasized the determination of the Narendra Modi-led government to relentlessly pursue justice for the Pahalgam attack's victims. The attack, labeled by Yadav as 'cowardly,' resulted in at least 26 casualties, with most being tourists, including Indore's Sushil Nathaniel.

(With inputs from agencies.)