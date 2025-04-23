Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Robert Vadra's Remarks on Pahalgam Attack

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Robert Vadra for his remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, deeming them a symptom of the Congress party's 'dirty mentality.' Vadra stated that the attack on non-Muslims was due to perceptions of Muslim mistreatment, sparking political controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:58 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Robert Vadra's Remarks on Pahalgam Attack
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has fiercely criticized Congress businessman Robert Vadra over his contentious comment regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. Yadav condemned Vadra's claim that terrorists targeted non-Muslims in Pahalgam as a result of Muslims being mistreated in India, attributing it to the Congress party's persistent anti-Hindu sentiments.

Vadra, who described the attack as personally viewed rather than reflective of Congress ideologies, faces backlash amid unity between India's communities against terrorism. CM Yadav called Vadra's statement unfortunate and demanded an immediate apology from the businessman. Despite national unity at a time when terrorists asked individuals their religion before shooting them, Vadra's comments have stirred political tensions.

Yadav warned the Congress of repercussions due to Vadra's controversial remarks. He emphasized the determination of the Narendra Modi-led government to relentlessly pursue justice for the Pahalgam attack's victims. The attack, labeled by Yadav as 'cowardly,' resulted in at least 26 casualties, with most being tourists, including Indore's Sushil Nathaniel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025