Odisha Unites in Candlelight Vigil to Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack

Political parties and organizations across Odisha came together for candlelight marches in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, rallying support for the victims' families and demanding justice.

The brutal assault in Kashmir claimed 26 lives, including a resident from Odisha. Vigils throughout the state showcased a united front against terrorism.

These rallies, including participation from the Muslim community and right-wing organizations, emphasized a common demand for stringent action against perpetrators, underscoring Odisha's solidarity with the national fight against terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)