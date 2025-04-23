Kerala's New Political Hub: Inauguration of the AKG Centre
The new AKG Centre, the Marxist party's headquarters in Kerala, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It features modern amenities and commemorates contributions by former state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The inauguration included prominent party leaders and was held on an auspicious day.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the new AKG Centre, the headquarters for the Marxist party, amidst a significant gathering of party leaders and workers on Wednesday.
The event saw Marxist party veteran S Ramachandran Pillai hoist the flag, joined by CPI (M) general secretary M A Baby, and a host of ministers, MLAs, and LDF leaders.
Located near its predecessor, the nine-storey building boasts modern amenities, celebrating the party's growth and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's efforts in its realization. The inauguration date was chosen as it was free from scheduling conflicts, also deemed auspicious.
