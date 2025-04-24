Iran Signals Hope for Nuclear Talks with Camera Agreement

Iran has signaled a willingness to engage in nuclear discussions by agreeing to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resume camera surveillance at its nuclear sites. This development comes as a positive indicator in ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the UN nuclear watchdog, expressed optimism after meeting with Iranian officials, following a second round of talks in Tehran. Technical discussions are anticipated imminently, focusing on ensuring Iran's compliance and addressing concerns over its nuclear program.

This renewed cooperation follows Iran's actions post-President Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal, which limited monitoring access. Despite ongoing tensions, both nations appear committed to a peaceful resolution to prevent nuclear proliferation while seeking economic sanctions relief.

