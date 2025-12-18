Turbulence in the Skies: IndiGo Under Antitrust Scrutiny
India's competition regulator is investigating low-cost airline IndiGo for antitrust issues after flight cancellations disrupted travel nationwide. IndiGo's operational missteps stranded thousands, affecting its reputation. The Competition Commission of India is examining potential violations, signaling major concerns in India's emerging aviation market dominated by IndiGo and Air India.
India's competition watchdog has launched a probe into IndiGo for potential antitrust violations following significant flight cancellations that disrupted air travel across the nation.
This month, IndiGo had to cancel roughly 4,500 flights due to poor pilot roster planning, stranding tens of thousands of passengers and damaging its reputation as a leading domestic carrier.
The case raises alarms about the fragile duopoly in the burgeoning Indian aviation market, dominated by IndiGo and Air India, as ticket prices soared in the wake of the service disruptions. The government intervened, imposing temporary caps, while the Competition Commission of India proceeds with its investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kenny Bednarek: Sprint Star Inspiring Indian Athletes at Kolkata Marathon
Tragic Loss: Indian Nationals in Russian Armed Forces
India's Persistent Push for UNSC Permanent Membership: A Diplomatic Priority
India-Oman Trade Deal: Safeguarding Domestic Sectors
Indian Railways' Missed Opportunities: Unlocking Revenue in Untapped Lands