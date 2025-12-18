Turbulence in the Skies: IndiGo Under Antitrust Scrutiny

India's competition watchdog has launched a probe into IndiGo for potential antitrust violations following significant flight cancellations that disrupted air travel across the nation.

This month, IndiGo had to cancel roughly 4,500 flights due to poor pilot roster planning, stranding tens of thousands of passengers and damaging its reputation as a leading domestic carrier.

The case raises alarms about the fragile duopoly in the burgeoning Indian aviation market, dominated by IndiGo and Air India, as ticket prices soared in the wake of the service disruptions. The government intervened, imposing temporary caps, while the Competition Commission of India proceeds with its investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)