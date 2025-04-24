Left Menu

Congress Demands PM's Presence at All-Party Meet Post-Pahalgam Attack

The Congress Working Committee convened to discuss the Pahalgam attack, urging for unity and immediate government action. Party leaders including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi attended. Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera emphasized the need for a collective political stance, hoping for Prime Minister Modi's participation in the all-party meeting.

Congress Working Committee meets to discuss Pahalgam terror attack (Photo/AICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) gathered on Thursday to deliberate on the recent attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, described by party leader Pawan Khera as a 'serious assault' on the nation. Key figures such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were among the attendees.

Khera remarked on the government's acceptance of Congress's demand for an all-party meeting, highlighting the need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence due to the incident's gravity. He called this event a direct threat to the country's unity and security.

The CWC is focused on exploring every facet of the attack, underlining the public's demand for justice for the unarmed victims. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized the necessity for unified political resolve and collective confidence-building among all parties. The meeting was prompted by a government-organized dialogue scheduled for 6 PM in Parliament, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde playing crucial roles in deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

