Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in Indicted for Bribery
South Korean prosecutors have charged former president Moon Jae-in with bribery related to his son-in-law’s appointment at a Thai airline. This marks him as the latest former leader facing legal issues. Allegations suggest the salary received constituted a bribe. His indictment follows precedents set by previous presidential bribery cases.
In a significant development, South Korean prosecutors have indicted former president Moon Jae-in on charges of bribery, marking another chapter in the country's history of leaders facing legal challenges post-office.
The charges are linked to the employment and benefits his son-in-law allegedly received at a Thai airline, reportedly under the arrangement of Lee Sang-jik, a former lawmaker now also facing legal scrutiny for bribery and breach of trust.
This indictment ties into a broader narrative of political scandal in South Korea, as Moon's predecessors Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak were similarly convicted. The case unfolds amid ongoing political tensions and upcoming elections, intensifying scrutiny over political retribution claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
