Left Menu

Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in Indicted for Bribery

South Korean prosecutors have charged former president Moon Jae-in with bribery related to his son-in-law’s appointment at a Thai airline. This marks him as the latest former leader facing legal issues. Allegations suggest the salary received constituted a bribe. His indictment follows precedents set by previous presidential bribery cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:20 IST
Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in Indicted for Bribery

In a significant development, South Korean prosecutors have indicted former president Moon Jae-in on charges of bribery, marking another chapter in the country's history of leaders facing legal challenges post-office.

The charges are linked to the employment and benefits his son-in-law allegedly received at a Thai airline, reportedly under the arrangement of Lee Sang-jik, a former lawmaker now also facing legal scrutiny for bribery and breach of trust.

This indictment ties into a broader narrative of political scandal in South Korea, as Moon's predecessors Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak were similarly convicted. The case unfolds amid ongoing political tensions and upcoming elections, intensifying scrutiny over political retribution claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025