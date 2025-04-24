Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in Indicted for Bribery

In a significant development, South Korean prosecutors have indicted former president Moon Jae-in on charges of bribery, marking another chapter in the country's history of leaders facing legal challenges post-office.

The charges are linked to the employment and benefits his son-in-law allegedly received at a Thai airline, reportedly under the arrangement of Lee Sang-jik, a former lawmaker now also facing legal scrutiny for bribery and breach of trust.

This indictment ties into a broader narrative of political scandal in South Korea, as Moon's predecessors Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak were similarly convicted. The case unfolds amid ongoing political tensions and upcoming elections, intensifying scrutiny over political retribution claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)