Unity Against Terror: A Shared Responsibility

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasizes the need for Hindus and Muslims to unite in combating terrorism and condemning countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh. At a rally in Hojai, he highlighted the changing nature of terrorism and stressed that unity across religions provides safety under the BJP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:24 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday made a clarion call for unity against terrorism, stressing that Hindus and Muslims must join forces to combat terrorism and hold accountable countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh. His remarks came during a panchayat election rally in Hojai.

Sarma pointed out a shift in terrorist strategies, citing incidents in Pahalgam where victims faced religious identity checks. He asserted that the BJP government ensures the safety of all religions, urging collective action across religious communities.

The Chief Minister also warned of indirect support for hostile nations from within Assam and criticized a Congress MP he claimed stayed in Pakistan without notifying the authorities. Sarma's message emphasized the importance of solidarity in the fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

