Left Menu

India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism: PM Modi's Bold Promise from Bihar

During a public address in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi vowed that India would identify, track, and punish every terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack, asserting that such acts won't break India's spirit. Expressing global solidarity, he emphasized justice and condemned the attack on India's essence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhubani | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:28 IST
India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism: PM Modi's Bold Promise from Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful address from Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India's unwavering resolve to identify, track, and punish every terrorist behind the Pahalgam attack, which claimed at least 26 lives. 'We will pursue them to the ends of the earth,' he asserted, emphasizing India's spirit remains unbroken.

Modi thanked international support, stating, 'Everyone who believes in humanity is with us,' and assured that justice will prevail against those who dare attack India's soul. His remarks were made during an observance for National Panchayati Raj Day, where silence was held for Pahalgam victims.

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the attack, reinforcing national unity against terrorism. Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh expressed confidence in Modi's leadership to ensure justice. The firm stance reflects a united national and global firm stand against the threat of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025