India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism: PM Modi's Bold Promise from Bihar
During a public address in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi vowed that India would identify, track, and punish every terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack, asserting that such acts won't break India's spirit. Expressing global solidarity, he emphasized justice and condemned the attack on India's essence.
In a powerful address from Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India's unwavering resolve to identify, track, and punish every terrorist behind the Pahalgam attack, which claimed at least 26 lives. 'We will pursue them to the ends of the earth,' he asserted, emphasizing India's spirit remains unbroken.
Modi thanked international support, stating, 'Everyone who believes in humanity is with us,' and assured that justice will prevail against those who dare attack India's soul. His remarks were made during an observance for National Panchayati Raj Day, where silence was held for Pahalgam victims.
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the attack, reinforcing national unity against terrorism. Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh expressed confidence in Modi's leadership to ensure justice. The firm stance reflects a united national and global firm stand against the threat of terror.
