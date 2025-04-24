Left Menu

Kerala BJP Chief Criticizes Congress and CPI(M) Over Alleged Terrorist Defense

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Congress and CPI(M) of defending terrorists following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. He questioned Robert Vadra and other leaders for their comments on security arrangements, asserting BJP's commitment to address the issue. CPI(M) and Congress demanded a probe into security failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:36 IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery statement, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the Congress and CPI(M) of defending terrorists in the aftermath of the Kashmir Pahalgam attack, showing disdain for their critique of security measures. The attack tragically resulted in the loss of 26 lives.

Chandrasekhar targeted specific political figures, including Robert Vadra, for allegedly supporting the terrorists through their comments. He expressed confusion over their motivations, questioning if their political strategies had furthered to such an extent.

The BJP leader reassured that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are committed to responding to the attack. Meanwhile, CPI(M) and Congress have demanded a comprehensive investigation into potential security failures at the tourist hotspot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

