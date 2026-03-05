Left Menu

US-Iran Naval Clash: CPI(M) Criticizes Indian Government Silence

The CPI(M) strongly condemned the US sinking of an unarmed Iranian warship returning from an Indian-hosted exercise, viewing it as a direct assault on India's sovereignty. The party criticized the Indian government's silence, labeling it a departure from India's traditional anti-imperialism stance.

The CPI(M) has criticized the US for sinking an Iranian warship returning from naval exercises hosted by India, calling it a 'direct attack' on India's right to conduct such operations.

This incident has raised concerns among political circles, with CPI(M) questioning the Indian government's lack of response, describing it as a 'new low' for India's foreign policy.

The party demanded immediate action, highlighting that US actions undermine India's principles of anti-imperialism, non-alignment, and independent foreign policy.

