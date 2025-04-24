Left Menu

Donald Trump Jr.'s Strategic European Tour: Business Ties in Focus

Donald Trump Jr. will meet with Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto in Budapest amid potential business discussions. His visit follows a trend of expanding his family’s business interests in Eastern Europe, including a deal in Serbia. Hungary anticipates a U.S. business deal within six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:52 IST
Donald Trump Jr.'s Strategic European Tour: Business Ties in Focus
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former U.S. president, is set to meet Hungary's foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, in Budapest this Friday, according to Hungary's foreign ministry. While the specifics remain undisclosed, the visit may aim to forge potential business opportunities.

The trip follows a Reuters report about Trump Jr.'s interest in expanding the family's commercial ties across Eastern Europe. Having just met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Trump's itinerary reflects a broader strategy to seal new business deals, like the recent agreement involving Jared Kushner's firm.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban revealed that his country could finalize a business agreement with the U.S. within half a year. This partnership is seen as a countermeasure against negative economic impacts from Trump's tariffs, which threaten Hungary's automobile sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025