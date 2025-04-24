Donald Trump Jr.'s Strategic European Tour: Business Ties in Focus

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former U.S. president, is set to meet Hungary's foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, in Budapest this Friday, according to Hungary's foreign ministry. While the specifics remain undisclosed, the visit may aim to forge potential business opportunities.

The trip follows a Reuters report about Trump Jr.'s interest in expanding the family's commercial ties across Eastern Europe. Having just met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Trump's itinerary reflects a broader strategy to seal new business deals, like the recent agreement involving Jared Kushner's firm.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban revealed that his country could finalize a business agreement with the U.S. within half a year. This partnership is seen as a countermeasure against negative economic impacts from Trump's tariffs, which threaten Hungary's automobile sector.

