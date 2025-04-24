Telangana Stands United: Candlelight Vigil Postponed Amid Nationwide Protests

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and various other leaders observed a two-minute silence to honor the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The incident, which claimed 26 lives, led to a statewide mourning observed on Thursday.

The initial plan for a candlelight vigil set to be held Thursday evening was postponed. This decision aligns with the Congress's call for nationwide candle marches on April 25 to protest against terrorism and honor the deceased.

Those killed in the senseless attack, primarily tourists, were targeted by terrorists who opened fire at a popular tourist spot in Kashmir's Pahalgam. CM Reddy expressed strong condemnation and held discussions on the security of tourists in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)