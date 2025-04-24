Left Menu

Telangana Stands United: Candlelight Vigil Postponed Amid Nationwide Protests

Telangana's leaders, including CM A Revanth Reddy, observed a two-minute silence for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. A candlelight vigil was postponed to coincide with nationwide protests on April 25. The attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and various other leaders observed a two-minute silence to honor the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The incident, which claimed 26 lives, led to a statewide mourning observed on Thursday.

The initial plan for a candlelight vigil set to be held Thursday evening was postponed. This decision aligns with the Congress's call for nationwide candle marches on April 25 to protest against terrorism and honor the deceased.

Those killed in the senseless attack, primarily tourists, were targeted by terrorists who opened fire at a popular tourist spot in Kashmir's Pahalgam. CM Reddy expressed strong condemnation and held discussions on the security of tourists in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

