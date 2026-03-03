Urgent Plea for Tourists Stranded in Bahrain Amid West Asia Turmoil

The escalating conflict in West Asia has left six Indian tourists stranded in Bahrain, prompting desperate pleas for assistance from their families and loved ones back home. Caught amid the region's turmoil, the group, which includes elderly members facing serious health issues, is appealing for immediate evacuation.

Hanna Elizabeth, the wife of one tourist, Salmon Raj, has publicly urged the Indian central government, along with the state governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to ensure the safe return of the stranded tourists. The group initially arrived on February 24 but was unable to leave due to cancelled flights amidst escalating tensions and airport disarray.

Salmon Raj detailed the dire situation they face in a video message, expressing concerns about limited medical access for diabetes and high blood pressure, making survival increasingly challenging against the backdrop of a rapidly depleting financial situation. Raj and others have directly called upon prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for urgent intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)