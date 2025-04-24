Political Drama Unfolds as JD-U Skips Key Meeting on Pahalgam Attack
The JD-U's decision to skip an all-party meeting on the Pahalgam attack sparked criticism from the Congress. Nitish Kumar's party, a BJP ally, cited prior commitments but extended full support to the government's response. Congress accused the JD-U of prioritizing elections over national security consultations.
The Congress criticized the JD-U for opting out of an all-party meeting on the Pahalgam attack, attributing it to the party's prior commitments. Despite being a key BJP ally, the JD-U pledged full support to the government.
Congress' Pawan Khera expressed skepticism, alleging JD-U's prioritization aligns more with electoral politics than addressing urgent national security concerns. He highlighted how the party's absence reflects its alignment more with the Prime Minister than addressing critical matters.
The Centre plans to brief political leaders—including discussions chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh—on the Pahalgam terror incident, emphasizing cross-party dialogue on national security issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
