PM Modi's Resolve Against Terrorism Echoes in Bihar Amid Development Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. Addressing a crowd in Madhubani, Bihar, he emphasized that the nation stands united in grief with the victims' families, vowing that the perpetrators will face unprecedented consequences.

Highlighting the government's efforts towards recovery for those injured, Modi spoke of the diverse backgrounds of the victims, showcasing national solidarity. Asserting India's firm stance against terrorism, he pledged to pursue terrorists and their supporters relentlessly, stating that the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians would dismantle terror networks.

Beyond addressing terrorism, Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 13,480 crore in Bihar, coinciding with National Panchayati Raj Day. The initiatives aim to boost development through infrastructure, electricity, and employment opportunities, promoting women's economic empowerment and reinforcing the significance of strong Panchayats for national progress.

