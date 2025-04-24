PM Modi's Resolve Against Terrorism Echoes in Bihar Amid Development Initiatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over a terror attack in Pahalgam, pledging justice and reinforced resolve against terrorism in Bihar. Highlighting infrastructure and healthcare advancements, he underscored India's development goals. Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 13,480 crore and emphasized the empowerment of Panchayats and economic opportunities for women.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. Addressing a crowd in Madhubani, Bihar, he emphasized that the nation stands united in grief with the victims' families, vowing that the perpetrators will face unprecedented consequences.
Highlighting the government's efforts towards recovery for those injured, Modi spoke of the diverse backgrounds of the victims, showcasing national solidarity. Asserting India's firm stance against terrorism, he pledged to pursue terrorists and their supporters relentlessly, stating that the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians would dismantle terror networks.
Beyond addressing terrorism, Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 13,480 crore in Bihar, coinciding with National Panchayati Raj Day. The initiatives aim to boost development through infrastructure, electricity, and employment opportunities, promoting women's economic empowerment and reinforcing the significance of strong Panchayats for national progress.
