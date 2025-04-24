Left Menu

IMF Stays Focused Amidst U.S. Policy Shift

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva affirmed the organization's commitment to preventing balance of payments crises while integrating concerns from the Trump administration. During the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, she addressed U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recommendations to refocus on macroeconomic stability, maintaining support for climate-affected nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:03 IST
IMF Stays Focused Amidst U.S. Policy Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the recent IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasized the ongoing commitment to preventing balance of payments crises, highlighting the integration of concerns from the Trump administration.

Georgieva responded to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's push for the institutions to revert to core macroeconomic stability missions, amid shifts away from climate and gender issues, citing the potential reductions in their effectiveness.

Despite these changes, Georgieva reiterated the significance of addressing climate impacts on macroeconomic policy and maintained support for affected countries, all while advocating for cost-efficiency and acknowledging member input in policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025