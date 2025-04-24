India Takes Swift Countermeasures Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, India's political landscape witnessed a rare show of unity. An all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, saw leaders from across the spectrum, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Home Minister Amit Shah, condemning the attack in unison.

The gathering, called by the central government, aimed to address the repercussions of the attack, which has been termed as one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama strike. Prominent political figures, such as BJP National President JP Nadda, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with other senior leaders, were present to discuss measures to maintain peace in the region.

Consequently, India has announced decisive measures against Pakistan, accusing it of supporting cross-border terrorism. The government has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, revoked visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, and declared Pakistani High Commission officials persona non grata, demanding their departure from India within a week. These actions underscore India's intensified counter-terrorism stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)