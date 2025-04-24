Left Menu

India Takes Swift Countermeasures Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, India convened an all-party meeting where leaders condemned the assault. Strong government actions include suspending visas and terminating diplomatic ties with Pakistan until it ceases cross-border terrorism support. This response highlights India's stance against terrorism following a significant loss of civilian lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:44 IST
India Takes Swift Countermeasures Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, India's political landscape witnessed a rare show of unity. An all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, saw leaders from across the spectrum, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Home Minister Amit Shah, condemning the attack in unison.

The gathering, called by the central government, aimed to address the repercussions of the attack, which has been termed as one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama strike. Prominent political figures, such as BJP National President JP Nadda, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with other senior leaders, were present to discuss measures to maintain peace in the region.

Consequently, India has announced decisive measures against Pakistan, accusing it of supporting cross-border terrorism. The government has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, revoked visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, and declared Pakistani High Commission officials persona non grata, demanding their departure from India within a week. These actions underscore India's intensified counter-terrorism stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025