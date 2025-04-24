India Curtails Visas Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

India announced on Thursday the revocation of all visas previously issued to Pakistani nationals, effective from April 27, amid mounting tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

Additionally, the Indian government has suspended visa services for Pakistani citizens immediately, as part of retaliatory measures linked to the cross-border connections to the deadliest civilian terror attack in the country since the 2008 Mumbai incident.

Further measures were decided at a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This included expelling Pakistani military attaches and urging Indian nationals in Pakistan to return promptly.

