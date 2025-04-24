Left Menu

India Curtails Visas Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

Amid escalating tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, India has revoked visas issued to Pakistani nationals and suspended visa services. The Indian government is urging its citizens to return quickly. These moves come alongside other retaliatory measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and suspension of diplomatic mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India announced on Thursday the revocation of all visas previously issued to Pakistani nationals, effective from April 27, amid mounting tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

Additionally, the Indian government has suspended visa services for Pakistani citizens immediately, as part of retaliatory measures linked to the cross-border connections to the deadliest civilian terror attack in the country since the 2008 Mumbai incident.

Further measures were decided at a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This included expelling Pakistani military attaches and urging Indian nationals in Pakistan to return promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

