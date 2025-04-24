Global Outcry Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were tragically killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday. The Resistance Front, linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador P Harish, addressed the global community on Thursday, expressing grief over the attack and thanking the international community for their condolences and solidarity.

Ambassador Harish urged the UN and global leaders to publicly denounce terrorism in all its forms, emphasizing that such attacks against civilians and tourists are utterly unjustifiable.

(With inputs from agencies.)