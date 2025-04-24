Left Menu

Global Outcry Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir killed 26 people, primarily tourists. It's claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy for Lashkar-e-Taiba. India's UN ambassador P Harish calls for global condemnation of such acts, emphasizing international solidarity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were tragically killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday. The Resistance Front, linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador P Harish, addressed the global community on Thursday, expressing grief over the attack and thanking the international community for their condolences and solidarity.

Ambassador Harish urged the UN and global leaders to publicly denounce terrorism in all its forms, emphasizing that such attacks against civilians and tourists are utterly unjustifiable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

