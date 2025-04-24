India Responds to Pahalgam Attack with Diplomatic Measures

In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam attack, Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday revealed that party workers nationwide will conduct candlelight marches on April 25 to pay tribute to the victims. Originally scheduled Constitution protection rallies will be postponed and resume on April 27, he announced in a post.

According to a Congress statement on April 20, the party planned a nationwide campaign to 'Save the Constitution' from April 25 to May 30. However, this will now commence after solidarity marches for the Pahalgam attack, where 26 people were killed at a tourist hotspot, marking the most severe attack since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

In a swift response to the terrorism incident, India imposed multiple diplomatic restrictions on Pakistan. The measures include closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, voiding the SAARC Visa Exemption for Pakistani citizens, reducing personnel at high commissions, and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. The Defence/Military, Naval, and Air Advisors have been declared Persona Non Grata with orders to depart within a week.

