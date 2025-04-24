Left Menu

Punjab Protests Unite Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, widespread protests erupted across Punjab, with markets shutting down and rallies being held. Led by various Hindu and Sikh organizations, the demonstrations criticized Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, calling for strong action. The bandh remained peaceful, with no incidents reported.

Hoshiarpur | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Markets and commercial establishments across Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts came to a standstill as protests erupted against the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which tragically claimed 26 lives, sparked a strong response from local communities on Thursday. Responding to calls from several Hindu groups, shopkeepers and traders observed a complete bandh in Hoshiarpur.

The demonstrations, led by Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena state secretary Mohan Lal 'Lucky', saw members of various Hindu organizations marching through the city markets, raising slogans against 'Pakistan-sponsored terrorism' and urging closures in solidarity. The protesters demanded robust action from the Central government against those responsible for the attacks.

In Hariana town, the local BJP unit's protest call was met with a similar response, culminating in a motorcycle rally and the symbolic burning of a Pakistan effigy. Observations of shutdowns were noted in other regions, including Ludhiana and Amritsar, as the protests highlighted the community's call for justice. The events remained peaceful, underscoring the united front against terrorism.

