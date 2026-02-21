Tragedy in Zamfara: Devastating Attack on Village
In northwestern Nigeria, an armed attack on a village in Zamfara state led to the death of at least 50 people, with several women and children abducted. Lawmaker Hamisu A. Faru reported that the assault on Tungan Dutse village lasted from Thursday evening to early Friday morning, causing significant destruction.
The attackers began their siege at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday and continued until shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Friday. During the attack, buildings were set ablaze and residents attempting to flee were shot at.
Faru disclosed that the attackers have been rampaging through various villages, leaving a trail of destruction. Traditional leaders and local government officials are still trying to account for those who are missing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
