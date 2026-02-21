Tragedy in Zamfara: Devastating Attack on Village

In a tragic incident, at least 50 people were killed and numerous women and children abducted in Zamfara state, northwestern Nigeria. Armed assailants attacked Tungan Dutse village, local lawmaker Hamisu A. Faru confirmed on Friday.

The attackers began their siege at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday and continued until shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Friday. During the attack, buildings were set ablaze and residents attempting to flee were shot at.

Faru disclosed that the attackers have been rampaging through various villages, leaving a trail of destruction. Traditional leaders and local government officials are still trying to account for those who are missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)