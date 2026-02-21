Left Menu

Tragedy in Zamfara: Devastating Attack on Village

In northwestern Nigeria, an armed attack on a village in Zamfara state led to the death of at least 50 people, with several women and children abducted. Lawmaker Hamisu A. Faru reported that the assault on Tungan Dutse village lasted from Thursday evening to early Friday morning, causing significant destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 00:08 IST
Tragedy in Zamfara: Devastating Attack on Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, at least 50 people were killed and numerous women and children abducted in Zamfara state, northwestern Nigeria. Armed assailants attacked Tungan Dutse village, local lawmaker Hamisu A. Faru confirmed on Friday.

The attackers began their siege at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday and continued until shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Friday. During the attack, buildings were set ablaze and residents attempting to flee were shot at.

Faru disclosed that the attackers have been rampaging through various villages, leaving a trail of destruction. Traditional leaders and local government officials are still trying to account for those who are missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026