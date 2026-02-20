Left Menu

Journalists Protest Attack on Manipur Editor, Demand Justice

Journalists in Manipur protested against the assault of a senior editor by armed men. The protest, organized by local journalist unions, highlighted threats to media freedom. The editor was attacked late at night and suffered minor injuries. Protesters demanded prompt action from authorities to ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a resounding call for justice, journalists in Manipur staged a protest on Friday following the assault of a senior editor from a local newspaper. The demonstration, orchestrated by the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors' Guild Manipur (EGM), was held at Keisampat Leimajam Leikai.

The editor, Khoirom Loyalakpa, was targeted by armed men near Hatta Cemetery at around 10 pm on Wednesday. His vehicle was shot at and he was physically assaulted, resulting in minor injuries. Loyalakpa was quickly taken to the hospital and discharged following primary treatment, according to police reports.

Protesters, brandishing placards condemning the attack, submitted a memorandum to the chief minister. They demanded a swift investigation to bring the assailants to justice, framing the attack as an affront not only to individuals but to press freedom and democratic values at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

