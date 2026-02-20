Journalists Protest Attack on Manipur Editor, Demand Justice

In a resounding call for justice, journalists in Manipur staged a protest on Friday following the assault of a senior editor from a local newspaper. The demonstration, orchestrated by the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors' Guild Manipur (EGM), was held at Keisampat Leimajam Leikai.

The editor, Khoirom Loyalakpa, was targeted by armed men near Hatta Cemetery at around 10 pm on Wednesday. His vehicle was shot at and he was physically assaulted, resulting in minor injuries. Loyalakpa was quickly taken to the hospital and discharged following primary treatment, according to police reports.

Protesters, brandishing placards condemning the attack, submitted a memorandum to the chief minister. They demanded a swift investigation to bring the assailants to justice, framing the attack as an affront not only to individuals but to press freedom and democratic values at large.

