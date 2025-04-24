Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack as 'Outrage Against Humanity'

The Punjab Cabinet, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, honored victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives. The incident was condemned as barbaric, bruising the psyche of citizens. The Cabinet remarked the perpetrators had no religion, aiming solely to spread terror and violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:21 IST
The Punjab Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressed deep sorrow and tribute to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. This attack, which took place on Tuesday, claimed 26 innocent lives and was described as an 'outrage against humanity' in their official statement.

During Thursday's meeting, the Cabinet observed a solemn two-minute silence in memory of the victims. The attack was condemned as a barbaric act, leaving a profound impact on the psyche of every citizen across the nation, according to the Cabinet's statement.

The statement further denounced the attackers, asserting that terrorists lack any religious affiliation and merely seek to propagate fear and violence. It called upon everyone, irrespective of their religion or region, to condemn this senseless violence firmly and unitedly.

