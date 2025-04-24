Rajasthan Congress' Stand Against Police Harassment

Rajasthan Congress leaders have successfully pressured the police to cease actions they deemed as harassment against their student wing leader, Omprakash Naga. Naga was arrested for protesting against Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma by displaying a black flag during Sharma's visit to Sikar.

A high-profile protest led by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and including key party figures such as Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully took place outside the office of the Director General of Police, U R Sahoo. The protest lasted nearly an hour and ended following assurances from the DGP that Naga would not face further harassment.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized police actions as anti-democratic, while highlighting further cases of police overreach reportedly under pressure from the ruling BJP government. Gehlot urged restraint and adherence to democratic values, emphasizing the importance of lawful conduct by law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)