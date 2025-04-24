Left Menu

RLP's Call for Action: Demanding Justice for Youth

Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party criticized the BJP for not addressing paper leak scandals in Rajasthan. He announced plans for a protest to demand the cancellation of the SI recruitment exam. Beniwal also criticized the central government for security lapses in Pahalgam and called for reclaiming PoK.

Jaipur | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:59 IST
In a scathing critique, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener Hanuman Beniwal slammed the BJP government in Rajasthan for not fulfilling its commitment to tackle paper leak cases, focusing particularly on the SI recruitment exam scandal.

Beniwal announced that his party will initiate a protest on April 26 to demand the cancellation of the SI exam and seek justice for affected youths. He emphasized that the BJP has let down the young voters who expected solutions to such issues.

The RLP leader also attacked the central government regarding a terror attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing the failure in security management and calling for actions to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate terrorism threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

