Suvendu Adhikari Calls for United Stand Against Terrorism

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, met the family of Bitan Adhikari, a victim of the Pahalgam attack, and called for financial compensation from both the Centre and state government. He condemned Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism and appealed to tourists to avoid certain areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:26 IST
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, visited the family of Bitan Adhikari, who tragically lost his life in the Pahalgam attack. He urged both the central and state governments to announce financial compensation swiftly for the grieving family.

Addressing the media outside the family home, Adhikari condemned Pakistan for its role in fostering terrorism across India. In a symbolic protest, he and fellow BJP MLAs burned green cloths they associated with the Pakistani flag.

Furthermore, Adhikari called on tourists to exercise caution, advising them to consider alternatives to areas deemed risky. He assured Bitan's family of the BJP's unwavering support and pledged to continue advocating for compensation that includes Bitan's parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

